The Xbox Series X Is in Stock, Bundled With Forza Horizon 5

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Xbox Serie s X has been quite the difficult find for gamers since its release a few years ago, but right now Amazon has an enticing bundle in stock. The console comes with Forza Horizon 5 which is one of the best-looking games on the system as well as its Hot Wheels DLC. Drive around exploring the beautiful landscapes of Mexico with hundreds of cars in 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second. A nd then play hundreds of other games in 4K with up to 120 frames per second.

Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle | $560 | Amazon

The Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle goes for $560. You’re saving a little bit when you consider the additional Forza exp ansions you’re getting, but the real value here is just finally owning the Xbox Series X and not paying above retail price.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $560 at Amazon