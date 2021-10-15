Xbox Series S | $300 | Best Buy



New consoles have proved to be quite the illusive treasure—impossible to track down. However, this morning we’ve cornered on at Best Buy. You can pick yourself up an Xbox Series S for $300. Now, this isn’t the prize that is an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, but it is still a next-gen console. If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s $200 less than its Series X counterpart (and that’s the resale price, let alone resale). If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital , hop on this one because who knows when it will be back in stock.

