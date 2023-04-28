It's all consuming.
Xbox

The Xbox Series S Is $270, Down From $300

Take $30 off the staple console of any game setup.

By
Erin O'Brien
The Xbox Series S boasts next-gen frame rates—and is $30 off.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Because the Xbox Series S is $30 off, you can put that $30 towards storage or an extra controller. Or, you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate—the cloud gaming pass that lets you play hundreds of games immediately, and back up saves to the cloud. The Series S also has backwards compatibility—so you can dive into old favorites too.

Xbox Series S | $270 | 10% Off | Amazon

The Series S boasts Xbox Velocity Architecture—which lends speed and performance to your play. Faster load times, next-gen frame rates—the Xbox Series S moves as fast as your brain moves when you’re in the zone. Immerse yourself in the incredible high-fidelity gameplay—and put that extra $30 to good use.

