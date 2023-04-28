The Xbox Series S Is $270, Down From $300

Because the Xbox Series S is $30 off, you can put that $30 towards storage or an extra controller. Or, you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate —the cloud gaming pass that lets you play hundreds of games immediately , and back up saves to the cloud. The Series S also has backwards compatibility—so you can dive into old favorites too.

Xbox Series S | $270 | 10% Off | Amazon

The Series S boasts Xbox Velocity Architecture—which lends speed and performance to your play. Faster load times, next-gen frame rates—the Xbox Series S moves as fast as your brain moves when you’re in the zone. Immerse yourself in the incredible high-fidelity gameplay—and put that extra $30 to good use.