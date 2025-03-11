The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard Has 60,000 Reasons For You to Sign Up

If you’re ready to sign up for one of the very best credit-card rewards programs anywhere, now is the time. Apply for the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard ®† between now and March 31, and when you spend $3,000 or more in your first 90 days with the card, you’ll get an enormous Boarding Bonus of 60,000 Virgin Points. With economy flights from New York to London on Virgin Atlantic starting at just 6,000 Virgin Points one-way,** your Boarding Bonus alone could send you on a dream excursion, and the Virgin Points are easy to rack up from there for even more great rewards.

Piling up the Virgin Points with the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard ®† is fast and easy*. Cardholders can earn 3 Virgin Points for every $1 spent on purchases with Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Hotels, and Virgin Voyages. They will also earn 2 Virgin Points for every $1 spent on dining, grocery stores, select streaming services, and EV charging. And 1 Virgin Point for every $1 spent on anything else where Mastercard is accepted.

60,000 Virgin Point Boarding Bonus | Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard®†

The hardest part of having a Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard ®† is deciding how to spend all of those Virgin Points. Hotel stays at Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, London, and New York, with Reward Stays starting from 25,000 Virgin Points. Date nights with Virgin Experience Gifts, like the Empire State Building sunset and dinner for two (31,000 points), a romantic gondola cruise (15,000 points), or a Brooklyn Bridge Bike Tour (12,000 points).

You can bank points for bigger adventures, such as 4-night Caribbean cruises with Virgin Voyages starting at 149,000 points, or 2-night stays at Virgin Limited Edition properties from 100,000 points. Join the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and fly up the Tier levels faster by using the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard ®†. Earn 25 Tier Points for every $2,500 of qualifying spend, up to a maximum 50 Tier Points every month.

As if you need another reason to apply for the Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard ®† , it has a super-low annual fee of just $99. Apply between now and March 31 and spend $3,000 within your first 90 days as a cardmember to start your Virgin Rewards account with a huge 60,000-point Boarding Bonus.

Terms apply.

† The Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard is only available to applicants 18 or older who have an address in the United States. This communication is exempt from the general restriction under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is made or directed only at persons outside the UK and within the USA.

*Subject to credit approval:

BOARDING BONUS: Offer valid from 2/17-3/31/25. Limit one offer per account holder. Eligible net purchases (purchases minus returns and adjustments) of $3,000 or more must be made within 90 days of account opening. To receive points, your Virgin Red Rewards card must be successfully linked to your Virgin Red account and your credit card account must be open, in good standing and not

delinquent. If earned, points will post to your Virgin Red account within 1-2 billing cycles. See Credit Rewards Terms for details: https://apply.syf.com/cs/groups/public/documents/et_statusdoc/e074600.html .

ANNUAL FEE and NO FOREIGN TRANSACTION FEE: New Accounts as of 1/1/25: Variable Purchase APR 20.49%, 24.49% or 28.49%. Variable Bal Trans APR 20.49%, 24.49% or 28.49% and 5% Fee ($5 min). Variable Cash APR 30.49% and 5% Fee ($10 min). Variable Penalty APR 30.49%, 34.49% or 38.49%. Min Interest Charge $2. Annual Fee $99.

PERSONAL PERKS: Additional information and restrictions are available at https://virginredrewardscard.syf.com/benefitsdetails . See Credit

Rewards Terms for details: https://apply.syf.com/cs/groups/public/documents/et_statusdoc/e074600.html .

VIRGIN HOTELS BENEFIT: Additional information and restrictions are available at https://virginredrewardscard.syf.com/benefitsdetails . See Credit Rewards Terms for details: https://apply.syf.com/cs/groups/public/documents/et_statusdoc/e074600.html .

Virgin Points are earned and spent via Virgin Red Limited in accordance with the Virgin Red Programme Terms and Conditions: https://www.virgin.com/virgin-red/terms-and-conditions .