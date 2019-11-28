The Top 10 Best Deals of Black Friday [Updating]

Stay caught up on all the best Black Friday deals from around the web, as curated by The Inventory's deal spotters.

We’ve seen a lot of incredible deals during Black Friday, but these were our ten favorites today.

Looking for the rest of our Black Friday coverage? You can visit our Black Friday hub, or jump straight to one of the posts below:

#1: NINTENDO SWITCH

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con + $25 Amazon Credit | $299 | Amazon | Promo code 397BFFA5



Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $25 Amazon credit when you use promo code 397BFFA5.

#2: ROKU TV

Element 65" 4K Roku Smart TV Graphic : Gerardo Rocha, Jr

Let’s be real here, the only reason you want to buy the Element 65" 4K Roku Smart TV is the price to size ratio. Element TV’s are not exactly stellar in any capacity, it’s pretty huge and that’s its biggest selling point. While it does support HDR10 and comes with Roku built-in, don’t expect picture quality or a feature set that will blow you away.



This is likely the best price you’ll see for a 65 inch set during this Black Friday and we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to pick this up largely due to its size.

#3: MIIR DRINKWARE

It’s easy to see why MiiR is a go-to when it comes to BPA-free drinkware, especially of the travel variety. Smart lids and vacuum insulation mean their fan-favorite camp cups, bottles, and tumblers stay reliable no matter where you bring them or what you fill them with (coffee, beer, wine, whatever).



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more

This weekend on Amazon, just about every MiiR product is 40% off its regular price, but Kinja readers can save an additional 10% with promo code 10KinjaDeal. This means the 12-ounce MiiR travel tumbler drops from $24.95 to just $13.47, while the 64-ounce insulated beer growler comes down from $49.95 to $26.97. You’ll find availability across products, sizes, and colors, with only the Pourigami and the coffee canister excluded.

This is the largest discount you’ll find on MiiR items online, so stock up before the deal ends on Monday, Dec. 2.

#4: NINJA

Anti-pod coffee drinker? Spring for the Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker, now on sale for $85 at Target. You can also get this model for the same price at Kohl’s when you use promo code GIVETHANKS before Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.



The stainless steel machine can brew anything from a single cup to a full carafe (included) of your chosen grounds, and its iced coffee option is a game-changer. The permanent screen filter reduces waste, while the fold-away frother adds an extra touch when it comes to lattes and cappuccinos.



Grab yours for $85 now—this price is cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price of $99.

#5: ROKU TVS

While it’s not one of its high-end cousins with all the bells and whistles, the TCL 4-series offers a decent mid-range 4K TV that’s your typical jack of all trades, master of none. This is your chance to score a 50 or 55 inch set with HDR10 support and Roku software built-in. Both models are currently marked down to the lowest price seen on Amazon.



Advertisement

Roku compatibly will let you access to the most streaming services with ease, provided you have a subscription with said services.

If you’re looking to upgrade to an affordable 4K TV with a decent feature set without breaking your bank, look no further as this set is for you.

#6: LG OLED TVs

LG is dropping prices on its biggest 4K TVs today, but if you want to save a little extra, you can grab them on Amazon where TVs are coming with a bundled soundbar, mounting kit, universal remote, surge protector, and everything else you need to get your TV up and running.

The TVs start at $1,197 for a 55" 4K OLED TV, on up to a whopping $4,997 for a 77" OLED, though that last one is normally $6,999 so it’s nothing to sneeze at. Curiously, LG’s 55" OLED Glass Smart TV is $2,037, which is just slightly more expensive than getting the TV by itself at $1,997, but for what you get with the kit, it’s more than worth it. All the other TVs are exactly the same price they’d be if you bought them without the extra gear, so you may as well.

#7: SANDISK SSD

SanDisk Ultra 512GB Internal SATA Solid State Drive Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk Ultra 512GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $55, there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.



#8: RUBBERMAID

Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

Everyone needs a solid food storage solution, whether it’s for meal prep or leftovers. The Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set is a simple option with BPA-free bases and vented lids fit for the dishwasher and microwave.



Target has dropped the price on this Rubbermaid set down to a low $8, a couple dollars cheaper than what we’ve seen at Walmart and elsewhere. And although there are much more intense food storage options out there (40-, 50-, and even 60-piece bundles), this starter set may be the lowest-priced one you’ll see.

#9: CALVINS

Calvin Klein Underwear Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

In desperate need of some new underwear? Amazon has answered the call. You can stock up and film your own weird “My Calvins” commercial when you shop the Calvin Klein Underwear Gold Box on Amazon.



And just remember, as this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

#10: SANDISK GOLD BOX

SanDisk and WD Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

SanDisk and WD Gold Box | Amazon

It is a storage savings bonanza right now! You can save big during today’s SanDisk and WD Gold Box on Amazon. Get flash drives, MicroUSBs, Micro SD cards, external hard drives, and more. Everything is deeply discounted during this sale, so you’re bound to find the right deal for you.

And just remember, since this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

