Some runners really like to listen to music when they head out for a run, needing the upbeat distraction in their ears to pump them up to get through it. I myself enjoy music on my runs, but really, what I like to use that time for is podcasts.

I used to have an hour commute each way before I started working from home. Believe me, I don't miss that drive, but I do miss having that podcast time built into my day. I've now started using my runs to catch up on all my shows. I'll even add on an extra mile or so just so I can finish an episode.

I've used a lot of different earbuds over the years, but by far my favorites have been my Shokz OpenRun headphones. They don't actually sit in your ear at all. They use bone conduction to send the audio signals through your skull. It's like those lollipops from the 90s but functions way better.

Keeping your ears unobstructed means you can still hear your surroundings, which is crucial in maintaining situational awareness — especially on a high-traffic road.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro is connected in the back. Keeping it as all one unit that sits around your ears basically eliminates the fear of them possibly falling out and rolling down into a sewer grate.

Battery life is super long-lasting, coming in at 10 hours. If you are about to head out for a run, only to realize they're dead, you're not out of luck just yet. Only five minutes of charging will give you up to 90 minutes of listening time.

Right now, Amazon has the Shokz OpenRun Pro in three different colors on sale. Normally priced at $180, you can get them today for $20 off at just $160.