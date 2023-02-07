It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

The Set of Two Farmhouse Table Lamps for 33% off Has Built-in USB Ports

Save $50 on a set of tall farmhouse table lamps with LED nightlight bulbs.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Set of 2 Table Lamps with USB Ports | $100 | Amazon
Set of 2 Table Lamps with USB Ports | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Set of 2 Table Lamps with USB Ports | $100 | Amazon

These farmhouse lamps are equipped with two lights each for multiple lighting options. The top bulbs under the shade will give you your standard table lamp amount of light while the bottom bulbs in the base can serve as nightlights. Each base has a USB charging port which works whether or not the lamps are on. You can cut down on the clutter of wall chargers around our bedside. But most importantly, these lamps just look stylish and nice—a great addition to any bedroom. Right now you can save $50 on a set of two.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
HomeHome Goods