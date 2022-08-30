Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | $40 | 21% Off | Amazon
Look, you know it, you love it, this Roku Streaming Stick is 21% off at Amazon. Let’s just say if you have one, get one for your parents. Keep ‘em logged into your account so all they have to do is look for the Roku remote to find their favorite shows and movies. But if you’re craving high-quality streams, upgrade your old Roku to this one—it can handle 4K and Dolby Vision to curate a home theater experience. Super fast, super high-quality visuals, and easy for you or your streaming un-savvy parents to set up. Grab this baby for $40 at Amazon and gather the family: it’s your turn to pick the movie.