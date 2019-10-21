It's all consuming.
The Right Smart Display For Every Need

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Smart Displays
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Smart displays, like those made by Google and Amazon, give you a more powerful version of the smart assistant you’ve gotten to know through a smart speaker. They’re also often a lot more specialized, designed for specific rooms and purposes. Here, we’ve gathered up the best smart displays for a variety of use cases.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

The kitchen might be the best room in your house to put a smart display. You can watch videos while you cook, or get recipe instructions all hands-free. If you’re partial towards Google’secosystem, the large screen Nest Hub Max will be your best bet. On the Amazon side, the Echo Show 8 has a similarly large screen that you can easily see from anywhere you are in the kitchen.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
A smart display in your bedroom can replace your bedside clock, play music or ambient noise to help you fall asleep, and even ease you into the morning with a soft, slowly dawning glow. Amazon’s most recent entry in this form factor is the Echo Show 5, a display just a bit smaller than most phones. Lenovo offers a similar Smart Clock that uses the Google Assistant instead. If you like the idea of a smart assistant to wake you up, but don’t need another screen in your bedroom, Amazon also offers an Echo Dot with a digital clock hidden inside its fabric shell.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
There are plenty of roomslike a den or work roomwhere you might to watch shows without buying a whole TV. A good smart display can fill that gap if it’s got a decent screen and speakers. In the Echo family, the second generation Echo Show has a 10.1" screen and Dolby-capable speakers. The 10" Lenovo Smart Display similarly has a large bright display and powerful speakers, and it can also work as casting target the same way you can send video from most apps to a Google Chromecast.

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Amazon offers a unique option if you’d rather have a smart display that you can pick up and use as a tablet, rather than have one dedicated device you can’t move. This $40 Show Mode Dock can be used to hold a Fire HD 8 tablet. When docked, the tablet will behave just like an Echo Show, fielding voice commands, playing videos, and pulling up recipes. For now, Google doesn’t have a tablet or smart display that can turn into a tablet in the same way, but Lenovo has the Smart Tab M8 in the works that is scheduled to come out later in October and run the Google Assistant.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

