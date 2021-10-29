Razer Wolverine V2 + Kaira Pro | $150 | Amazon



The Razer Wolverine V2 is a worthy third-party controller. Comfortable, ergonomic form with hair triggers with stop-switches similar to that of the Elite controller. It is wired which could be a downside for Xbox players, but PC players won’t likely even notice the difference. Luckily the bundled Kaira Pro headset is wireless. As someone playing on PC with a wired controller and wired headset, I can tell you that the one I wish I didn’t have to take off when I get up to go to the fridge or take my cat down off a shelf he’s not allowed on is the headset—not the controller. Get both of these for a whopping $100 off on Amazon.