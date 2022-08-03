Razer Basilisk Wireless Gaming Mouse w/ Charging Dock | $100 | Amazon



When considering PC parts, the mouse is something easy to overlook. If you’re building a rig from the ground up, you’re more focused on what makes the PC work. “ Sure, I ’ve got a perfectly fine mouse already,” you tell yourself. “Why spend the extra money on something I already have?” Bollocks. That cheap mouse you got at the Staples checkout counter years ago is trash. A good mouse is one of those things you don’t realize you need until you’ve tried one. The Razer Basilisk is ergonomically designed to keep your hand comfortable throughout long gaming sessions or the hours spent working at your desk. It has 11 programmable buttons. Helpful for games, certainly, but also super advantageous for just general use. Set them to different shortcuts like bolding and italicizing like I’m doing right now! Right now the mouse is bundled together with a charging dock and is available for 41% off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at Amazon





