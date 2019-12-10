The Perfect Pair of Socks For Each Person on Your Christmas List

Photo : Andrew Neel ( Unsplash

Every Christmas since I was young, my mom has given me a pair of socks. As a child, I didn’t appreciate the value of receiving a gift I actually needed, but now, as a broke twenty-something, socks are all I want. I’m a firm believer in useful gifts, and socks are one of the most universally useful things you can buy for a person. Here are five of the best socks for everyone on your holiday gift list.

For the Runner

Feetures No Show Running Socks Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Feetures makes the best running socks in the game. They’re comfortable, durable and blister-resistant thanks to their anatomical design and come in no-show. I recently ran my first marathon in the mid-calf style, and had neither blisters nor foot pain in the days following the race.



For the Person Whose Feet Are Always Cold

I suffer from poor circulation in my fingers and toes, so I count on Smartwool socks, made from merino wool, to keep my feet warm all winter. On really cold days, I wear the medium cushioned version for all-day warmth. The business-casual light cable knit socks are thinner than the classic Smartwool socks.

For the Do-Gooder

Snowflake Calf Sock Gift Box, Women’s Men’s Photo : Bombas

Bombas, which you may have heard about on your favorite podcast, offers six different styles, from no-shows to knee-highs. For every pair sold, Bombas donates a pair to a person in need. They’re super comfortable and the perfect gift for the philanthropist in your life. Can’t decide on a pair? Go with a festive four-pack.

For the Winter Sports Enthusiast

Darn Tough Socks, Women’s Men’s Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I wholeheartedly trust a sock brand made in Vermont, a state where people go outside and do things during an unforgiving winter. Aptly named Darn Tough makes ethical merino wool socks for just about any outdoor activity. The classic cushioned socks are great for winter hikers, skiers, snowboarders and anyone who claims that temperatures below twenty degrees are “refreshing.”

Women’s:

Men’s:

For the Kid at Heart

A hand-picked pair of printed socks are a great way to tell someone “I care about your feet, and I know something about you.” Fortunately, Hot Sox makes socks in a seemingly endless variety of unique prints, like tiny dogs on skates and bacon and eggs.