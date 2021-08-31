Mpow M30 Earbuds | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $17 when you clip the coupon . This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. I have these in pink and love them. It looks like the 32% only applies to the black color option.

Advertisement

$17 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power for sound . Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated with new information on 08/31/2021.