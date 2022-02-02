Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide | $3 0 | Amazon



What many are anticipating to be their personal Game of the Year picks, Horizon Forbidden West, is set to release in just over two weeks. Open-world games are jam-packed with all sorts of hidden secrets that it can be near impossible to discover them all on your own. This is where walkthroughs and guidebooks come into play. The o fficial s trategy g uide for Horizon Forbidden West is coming out soon. Here is your first tip: order it now because it’s $20 off . Strategy books are also just filled with cool art and interesting insights into the game. For some reason, I owned the original Luigi Mansion guidebook before I even owned a GameCube. I just perused it looking at all the cool ghosts. So maybe you’ll find the same joy looking at some cool robot dinosaurs.