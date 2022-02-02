Horizon Forbidden West Official Strategy Guide | $30 | Amazon
What many are anticipating to be their personal Game of the Year picks, Horizon Forbidden West, is set to release in just over two weeks. Open-world games are jam-packed with all sorts of hidden secrets that it can be near impossible to discover them all on your own. This is where walkthroughs and guidebooks come into play. The official strategy guide for Horizon Forbidden West is coming out soon. Here is your first tip: order it now because it’s $20 off. Strategy books are also just filled with cool art and interesting insights into the game. For some reason, I owned the original Luigi Mansion guidebook before I even owned a GameCube. I just perused it looking at all the cool ghosts. So maybe you’ll find the same joy looking at some cool robot dinosaurs.