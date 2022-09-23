The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $39 | Amazon

Nintendo took a lot of its big games from the Wii U era and ported them over to the Switch because, well, no one owned a Wii U. But what’s this? a Wii game! By god! The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available on Nintendo Switch with some crucial improvements. For one, motion controls are now optional. No more waving you’re controller around in front of your face to swing a sword unless you want to. The game is discounted right now by $21.