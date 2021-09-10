New Era 2021 Sideline Knit Hat | $30 | Fanatics

If you watched last night’s game, it actually feels like football is back. Thank goodness it was a fun Thursday Night game out of the gate. So now that things have been kicked off, our fantasy teams are set we are collectively ready to go. If you’re like me and keep an eye out for the sideline hats, then you add another to your collection each season . This year I’m really digging the khaki knit beanie design . These hats are my go-to for messy hair and Sundays. You’ve got the classic pom on top, and your team’s logo stitched on the front. It’s fleece-lined for warmth and comfort, so if you live in a colder state (like me), this is a must for snowy weather. New Era is tops at hats, and I look forward to these every year; 2021 is no different. Cheer on your team in style and stay cozy while doing so.

