The New Thing Is Having This Carafe of Water by Your Bedside

According to TikTok, this is how hot people stay hydrated.

By
Erin O'Brien
Sizikato 25 Oz Clear Glass Bedside Night Water Carafe with Tumbler Glass | $27 | 7% Off | Amazon
Sizikato 25 Oz Clear Glass Bedside Night Water Carafe with Tumbler Glass | $27 | 7% Off | Amazon

According to TikTok and Instagram, the hot person way to stay hydrated is keeping a fancy little glass carafe by your bedside, like a luxuriating Greek goddess or something. Keeping your space as aesthetic as possible while still being practical, is the move. This carafe includes its own 8 oz glass, which sits daintily atop itself. And if you’re keeping track of water, you have to drink approximately one and a half carafes a day to hit your recommended intake. There is something motivating about making your space feel elegant and special, you know?

