The Nespresso Vertuo Next Is Perfect For Small Kithens, and It's 42% Off
Have barista-level coffee each morning, even if you're kitchen is the size of an espresso cup
If you’ve ever dreamed of bringing that café vibe home without breaking the bank, now’s a perfect time to brew up something special. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Espresso Maker with an included milk frother is currently slashed 42% off its typical price, dropping from around $249.95 to just $144.99 on Woot. That’s a seriously sweet deal for a machine that handles both coffee and espresso with the push of a button and comes with a frother ready to whip up silky foam for lattes, cappuccinos, or your favorite milk-based drinks at home.
This sleek Vertuo model uses barcode-reading brew tech to dial in the perfect extraction every time, whether you’re craving a bold shot of espresso or a generous 14-oz coffee mug. It’s compact enough for most kitchens yet powerful enough to keep your mornings flowing (and your guests impressed), and the included Aeroccino3 frother means you can make barista-style drinks without extra gadgets. With over 30 Vertuo pod options available to explore, you’ve got plenty of room to experiment and find your favorite blends, all at a fraction of the usual cost