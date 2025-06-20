Logo
Untitled

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Is Perfect For Small Kithens, and It's 42% Off

Have barista-level coffee each morning, even if you're kitchen is the size of an espresso cup

ByThe Inventory Staff
If you’ve ever dreamed of bringing that café vibe home without breaking the bank, now’s a perfect time to brew up something special. The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Espresso Maker with an included milk frother is currently slashed 42% off its typical price, dropping from around $249.95 to just $144.99 on Woot. That’s a seriously sweet deal for a machine that handles both coffee and espresso with the push of a button and comes with a frother ready to whip up silky foam for lattes, cappuccinos, or your favorite milk-based drinks at home.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Espresso Maker | $145 | Woot!

This sleek Vertuo model uses barcode-reading brew tech to dial in the perfect extraction every time, whether you’re craving a bold shot of espresso or a generous 14-oz coffee mug. It’s compact enough for most kitchens yet powerful enough to keep your mornings flowing (and your guests impressed), and the included Aeroccino3 frother means you can make barista-style drinks without extra gadgets. With over 30 Vertuo pod options available to explore, you’ve got plenty of room to experiment and find your favorite blends, all at a fraction of the usual cost

See Deals at Woot!


