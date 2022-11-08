Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi | $128 | 29% Off | Amazon

De’Longhi makes really nice espresso machines—and this Nespresso collab brings their elegance to a pod-based machine. This is the gift you can get someone using an old-as-time-itself coffee pot—it has the simplicity of a one-touch system, with the taste of a manual espresso machine. The Vertuo adapts to whichever pod you insert—between coffee and espresso, between flavors and regions. This machine is also pretty sustainable ; Nespresso has a program to recycle old aluminum pods, and the mach ine itself is made of partially recycled materials. Perfect coffee and espresso has so, so many perks.