Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | $41 | Best Buy



If you finally picked yourself up the Nintendo Switch now that we have an OLED version, you have nearly five years of catching up to do. There’s a wonderful selection of games available for the console —of which I’d say there’s a small handful of absolute must-own titles. One of those of course is Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. It’s become the best-selling game in the series and the sales numbers aren’t slowing down, e ven though the game is technically almost 8 years old having originally released for the Wii U. W ith sales continuing as they are, I would not hold my breath for a new Mario Kart game in this console’s lifecycle — espe cially considering there’s never been more than one per Nintendo console. Thankfully , this one is just as fun to play now as when it first came out and it’s down to only $41 at Best Buy.

