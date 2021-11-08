Mario Kart 8: Deluxe | $41 | Best Buy
If you finally picked yourself up the Nintendo Switch now that we have an OLED version, you have nearly five years of catching up to do. There’s a wonderful selection of games available for the console—of which I’d say there’s a small handful of absolute must-own titles. One of those of course is Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. It’s become the best-selling game in the series and the sales numbers aren’t slowing down, even though the game is technically almost 8 years old having originally released for the Wii U. With sales continuing as they are, I would not hold my breath for a new Mario Kart game in this console’s lifecycle—especially considering there’s never been more than one per Nintendo console. Thankfully, this one is just as fun to play now as when it first came out and it’s down to only $41 at Best Buy.