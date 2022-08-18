Xbox Series X | $500 | Microsoft Store



The Xbox Series X is finally at a point where it is reliably in stock at some retailers. The Microsoft Store itself currently has its flagship console. The scalpers and supply chain issues seem to have subsided just enough for you to grab one if you so please. The Xbox Series X has increased performance over its predecessor with super fast load times, higher fidelity, and frame rates pushing up to 120fps on TVs supporting HDMI 2.1. The 1TB SSD is plenty to get you started downloading titles from Microsoft’s iconic series like Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5—both available free with GamePass. At last, get your own Xbox Series X for $500.