Metroid Dread: Samus and E.M.M.I Amiibos | $30 | Best Buy



Get it while they’re hot! Metroid Dread as taken gamers by storm since its firstr announcement earlier this year. Coming as a complete surprise , the Metroid story was going to continue and conclude after a 19 year hiatus. Luckily for us amiibo-heads, we didn’ t need to wait 19 years for these puppies to come back in stock. There’s no telling how long these will stay available, so hop on it now if you even have a passive interest in owning this set. Get your Metroid Dread: Samus and E.M.M.I amiibos for $30.

