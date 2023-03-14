It's all consuming.
Home Goods

The Luxury Bidet of Your Dreams Is Currently 49% Off

Ever dream of a heated seat and nightlight? Yeah. That's luxe.

Erin O'Brien
This bidet spares no expense—and is currently 49% off.
Photo: Amazon

We write about a lot of bidets here—because we believe bidets are the future of toilets. If you want to debate us, be warned: there are dozens of us. It’s hard to argue with a heated seat, nightlight, and automatic deodorization like this Kohler bidet. And the kicker? All those bells and whistles and it’s still 49% off.

Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet | $340 | 49% Off | Amazon

You can attach this bidet to pretty much any toilet, and without additional plumbing. In fact, it’ll keep you from the plumbing issues toilet paper can cause—so the bidet benefits are numerous. This is the lowest price this bidet has been in a while—so grab it and enjoy all the luxuries a toilet seat can afford.

