The LG Ultragear 4K OLED Monitor Is Both Massive and Massively Discounted

LG 48” Ultragear 4K OLED Gaming Monitor | $897 | Amazon

LG has an OLED gaming monitor and boy howdy is it gorgeous. At a whopping 48", this 4K display is equipped with HDR and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The anti-glare screen allows you to play in bright and dark rooms alike. With support for HDMI 2.1, the display can support much higher bandwidth. You’ll even be able to plug in a PS5 or Xbox Series X to get 120 frames per second in your games. It’s got support for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure you get a fluid and tear-free gaming experience. The LG Ultragear monitor is 40% off at the moment bringing it down to just $897.