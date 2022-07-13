Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Seat | $235 | Amazon



Several coworkers here at Kinja will proselytize, unprompted, about the benefits of a bidet. Probably any bidet owner in your life will. So, since we can’t beat them ... let’s join them, shall we? Maybe even with the Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Seat, which is down to just $235 for Amazon Prime Day. It’s normally $666 (spooky!), which means we, new bidet converts, will save over $400 on our new favorite thing. That makes it 65% off for this period only. The Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Seat is surprisingly easy to install, and allows you to control the nozzle placement , water temperature, and water pressure with each use from its backlit LED panel. Plus, as the name suggests, it’s heated. And it includes a nightlight setting. The bidet attaches quickly to any toilet seat and features self-cleaning features. Which is kind of funny, because its whole function is human-cleaning. Anyway, bidet sale. Go get it.