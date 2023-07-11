Prime Day Deal: The JBL Xtreme 2 Brings Big, Portable, and Rugged Sound for $150

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $150 | Amazon

If you’re serious about your music and you can’t trust your smartphone’s puny speakers to satisfy, you want a portable speaker, and the JBL Xtreme 2 is one of the best on the market. With a rare discount bringing it to $150 (it cost $350 once upon a time), this speaker promises loud and clear performance with its 40W drivers and dual passive radiators. With an IPX7 rating, the Xtreme 2 can survive a day by the pool for up to 15 hours before it needs charging.

This article was originally written by Quentyn Kennemer on 11/05/20 and updated with new information by Blake McCourt on 7/11/23.