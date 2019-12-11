The Inventory Gift Guide For When You’ve Told Him "I Love You"

For The Inventory this year, we’re breaking out our #SGapproved gift guides into two tiers for men and women - one for when you’ve said, “I like you” and another for when you’ve said “I love you.”

The former clocks in with less expensive, less personal gifts, while the latter ratchets up the intimacy levels (and sometimes, the price tag) accordingly.

This week, check out the guide for what to get your husband or long-term boyfriend for the holidays this year. I only re gret we already published SG’s list of picks for a female counterpart last week because I would have just written, “Literally anything but a Peloton” and sent it off to my editors while whipping up a hot toddy for a job well done.

Below, 15 gift ideas for your longtime love:

Percussive Massager

Theragun liv Percussive Massager Muscle Stimulator Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Foam rolling is so 2018. If you haven’t tried one of these bad boys, which basically punches your sore muscles into submission in tiny, jarring jabs, you don’t know what you’re missing. It sounds...bad? But feels, well, it feels bad at first, but then it feels so, so good. Also, and this is important, a Theragun is basically the opposite of giving someone an exercise bike for Christmas.



Fjallraven Parka

Fjallraven Yupik Parka Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, I wish there was a stylish and affordable parka option for guys the same way us ladies have the Amazon coat to fall back on, but there’s really not! While this Fjallraven style is going to ding your present-buying budget considerably more, it’s also a warm af winter parka that he’ll have forever and think of you every time he puts it on. So...you win some, you lose some?



Whiskey

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whiskey Photo : George Dickel

I’ll be honest. I don’t know that much about whiskey, but I do know this hella-affordable bottle is at the top of every brown liquor snob’s list this year. If your guy fancies himself a connoisseur, buy him this.



But skip the whiskey stones. No one has ever asked for, or wanted, whiskey stones for a gift. Ever.

A Tie Bar

Beau Ties Derby Tie Bar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Giving a tie as a present may be passe, but other small style accessories work well as stocking stuffers when they relate back to a guy’s personal interests or aesthetic in some way. Maybe that’s a pocket square in his favorite color, a hat repping his favorite team (or maybe just his initial...see below), or a tie bar that ties in a hobby.



NBX x Nike Jersey

NBA x Nike City Edition Jersey Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Our team’s not usually pro-“wear your jersey as FASHUN” but we’ll make an exception for the 2019-2020 Miami Heat City Edition jersey. It’s all about the vibrancy of South Beach and just looks so, so, so fun and cool. Personally, I love the soft, watery-blue background and hot flamingo-pink accents (meant to symbolize the vivid colors of the city) and appreciate how the lettering is inspired by the marquee sign from the team’s former home, the Miami Arena.



One Night Ultimate Werewolf

One Night Ultimate Werewolf Game Photo : Amazon

My brother-in-law is obsessed with this game, and it’s on sale over on Amazon right now. If you’re guy is a (board) gamer, he’ll like this one.



Everlane Cashmere

Everlane Grade-A Cashmere Crew Sweater Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Our team has found that cashmere—like a supply of napkins, or more than one pillow—is something a guy won’t easily “splurge” on for himself. Which is a damn shame! Because a cozy, high-quality sweater is a total game-changer when it’s cold out. Or heck, just chilly out.



A Facial Mask

Soft Moisture Mask Photo : Soft

This moisture mask isn’t like a regular mask, it’s a cool mask! The DTC men’s brand launched recently with just this one product, and it’s a doozy. Smooth it on a few times a week (or whenever skin feels dry), leave it on for 15-30 minutes. Then, rinse it off. No sticky sheets to arrange over your nose holes, or dried mud to scrub away from your scalp. And when I say your skin feels super-crazy amazingly soft afterward , I mean S O F T. Even the least skincare routine-inclined guy would find the time to add this to his repertoire.



Wallabee Boots

Todd Snyder x Clarks Originals Kaleidoscopic Red Wallabee Boot Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This boot is so good-looking, I want to send it a drink at a bar and simply raise my glass in appreciation from the other side of the room.



For their first-ever collaboration, Todd Snyder and heritage shoemaker Clarks looked to the latter’s origins as a rug manufacturer for inspiration from the fabric archives. The result? Wallabee boots in funky 70’s textile patterns that call to mind the romper rooms of Snyder’s midwestern upbringing.

For the Love of Men

For the Love of Men: A New Vision for Mindful Masculinity by Liz Plank Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If I could start a book club and force (I mean, invite) every single Style Girlfriend reader and the women who love them to read and discuss one book this year, it would be this one. Author and journalist Liz Plank wrote a thoughtful, deeply-researched, surprisingly fun and informative guide for what the future of modern masculinity could look like. Its insights on men’s issues in a society where so much is changing, but gender roles have remained strangely stagnant are timely and worth ruminating on with the ones you love.



Rowing Blazers Rugby Shirt

Rowing Blazers England 1910 Heavyweight Rugby Shirt Photo : Rowing Blazers

I cannot properly explain how heavy, in a satisfying way, this rugby shirt feels on your body. But imagine if they made clothes out of gravity blankets; it would feel kind of like that.



A Faux Begonia

The Sill Faux Rex Begonia Photo : The Sill

Love is knowing your partner cannot keep a plant alive to save his soul. And buying him faux so he can still have some green cheering up his space.



CBD Cold Brew

Good Day Cold Brew CBD Coffee 7-Pack Photo : Good Day

Energy comes in many different forms. Good Day bottles theirs in a custom blend of fair trade organic coffee beans, water, and 15mg of CBD from hemp extract to give your morning an even-keeled boost.



Greats Sneakers

Greats Royale Sneaker Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I recently convinced a friend to buy these for himself and he has been kicking himself (in stylish kicks) ever since that he didn’t buy them sooner. “They go with everything, Megan!” I know!



Ebbets Baseball Cap

Ebbets Field Flannels Baseball Cap Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I’m partial to the prominent “M” cap, but there’s a whole selection to choose from. My co-worker said this polar bear looks like it’s pooping, but I don’t know. I kind of like it...

