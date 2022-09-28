Razer Viper V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $128 | Amazon



Gaming, am I right? You know it, we know it, it’s happening, and it’s always better if you’ve actually got some good peripherals to do that gaming with. If you’re in need of a truly top-tier mouse, then grabbing this Razer Viper V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse while it’s on sale for 15% off at $128 is a very good idea. The Razer Viper V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse u ses a focus pro 30k optical sensor for unreal accuracy, is only 59g which puts little-to-no pressure on your wrists and allows for faster response times and longer sessions, has switches that last for 90 million clicks, has an absurdly fast wireless connection, and a battery life of up to 80 hours.