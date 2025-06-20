President's Day often proves to be a great time of the year to make some upgrades to your home. The big box stores all like to open their doors over federal holidays such as this which huge deals across big ticket items. The Home Depot is no different. In fact, right now the orange-clad storefront has savings going as high as 55% off for a limited time.

If you're in the market for some new appliances, be it a new refrigerator or oven for the kitchen, or perhaps a new set of washer of dryer for the laundry room, right now you can find appliances going for as much as 40% off through the extended weekend. Shop big-name brands like GE, LG, Frigidaire, Maytag, and even Samsung.

If the upgrades you're looking for are more on the small scale end of things, fear not. The Home Depot has smart home products like Amazon Echos and Blink outdoor cameras going for up to 55% off. Want to brighten your floors with a bit of texture and color? Area rugs are also discounted up to 55% off. And while it's not warm enough to cozy up outside just yet, you can prepare for when the spring weather finally reaches us with some of The Home Depot's patio furniture going for up to 50% off.