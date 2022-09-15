Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" Gaming Monitor | $1,800 | Samsung

This Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is weirdly menacing and I don’t know how to process that at the moment. The 4 9" ultra-wide panel displays a 32:9 aspect ratio, which frankly sounds illegal. Ultimately, this may look like a Photoshop goof gone wrong, but the monitor is no joke. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate making it a top-of-the-line gaming experience. You can grab it for $5 00 off at Samsung right now, where it’s down to $1,8 00. If you’re the kind of person who’s completely unphased by this stretched-out , cyber nightmare, then I’m guessing that price tag doesn’t bother you too much either. To each their own.

