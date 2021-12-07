Clinique Happy Treats Mini Fragrance Set | $21 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND



A mini perfume set is about as classic a holiday gift as you can get. So if you’ve been like, “I need a stocking stuffer/Secret Santa gift for someone from work I don’t know that well/White Elephant contribution that people will enjoy” or something of that nature, say no more. The Clinique Happy Treats Mini Fragrance Set is currently just $21 at Macy’s with promo code FRIEND. That’s four of Clinique’s fresh perfumes in cute little sprays for 67% off their original price. (The gift recipient doesn’t need to know that.) Included in the Happy Treats set are four 0.24 oz. bottles, one each of Clinique Happy, Happy Heart, Happy Hint of Citrus, and Happy in Bloom. I’m not a math genius, but a lovely department store fragrance for $5.25 on average seems like a no-brainer. Please do not write “S mell ya later!” on the card, no matter how tempting it may be.