Blink Outdoor Camera | $60 | Amazon



Amazon’s own line of security cameras is on sale for Prime Day. The wireless, weather-resistant Blink Outdoor camera will help you monitor your home whether it ’s day or night thanks to its infrared night vision. You can even store video clips and photos in the cloud with a Blink subscription plan or just locally. Receive alerts on your phone when the motion detection goes off so you can keep a close eye on who or what is entering your property. The Bli nk Outdoor camera is down 40% for Prime Day, bringing it to $60. We’ve seen it go as low as $75 before, but this is the lowest you’ll likely see for quite some time.