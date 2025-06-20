Logo
The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Fears No Mess and Is Now 11% off

This grab-and-go, compact cleaner is perfect for tackling messes from spills, mud tracking inside, or pet accidents.

ByJoe Tilleli
The BISSELL Little Green has built a loyal following as a reliable fix for everyday messes. Created for spot cleaning, this compact machine handles carpets, upholstery, stairs, and even car interiors with ease. Large, full-size cleaners often feel excessive or flat-out impractical for small accidents, but this portable option delivers focused performance right where it’s needed.

Its spray-and-suction system works to loosen and lift stains in one pass, helping refresh surfaces before marks have a chance to settle in. From food spills and muddy footprints to pet accidents, it tackles the kinds of mishaps that come with busy households. Pet owners and parents, in particular, can appreciate having a tool like this that’s ready at a moment’s notice.

Storage is simple thanks to its small footprint, and the lightweight build makes it easy to carry from room to room. Straightforward controls mean cleanup doesn’t turn into a project. Instead of postponing a chore, you can address the issue immediately and move on with your day.

Right now, adding this handy cleaner to your routine costs a little less. The price has dropped 11%, bringing it from $100 down to $89—an $11 savings available for a limited time.

