Not every TV is right for everyone. As we’re more than halfway through 2022, we’v e broken down which TVs are the best for each situation—whether you’re playing video games most of th e time or entertaining guests on the patio.

Best 8K Smart TV



Samsung 65" Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series | $4,998

Samsung 7 5" Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series | $5,498

Samsung 8 5" Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series | $7 ,998

This TV uses a new feature Samsung is calling Shape Adaptive Light Control and an Object Depth Enhancer AI to optimize contrast and produce cleaner images by identifying the main subject from the background. It’s also got a larger luminance scale at a 14-bit backlight.



Best Budget Smart TV

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV | $240

This is a great option for someone who isn’t too picky. You’ll get a 4K image and be able to use the integrated Fire TV to watch movies and TV shows from all your favorite apps. It’s also last year’s model so you’ll see a pretty good discount on it too.

Best Smart TV for Gamers

LG OLED C1 Series 65” 4K Smart TV | $1,596

LG OLED C1 Series 83 ” 4K Smart TV | $3,997

For gamers, the name of the game is HDMI 2.1. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of 120Hz which means gameplay at 120 frames per second. That is if you’re TV can match it. The LG OLED C! has an auto low-latency mode for minimal input lag and a crisp OLED screen to show rich colors and deep blacks.

Best Smart TV for Outdoors

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K UHD ( Partial Sun) The Terrace Series | $3,498

Samsung 55" Class QLED 4K UHD (Partial Sun) The Terrace Series | $4,998

You can just take any TV and set it up outside for your summer barbecues, but then you need to pack it all back up inside when you’re done. You also may run into much more glare than you’d like. Alternatively, you can get a dedicated outdoor TV that has vivid brightness levels which are optimized for viewing in daylight as well as weather-resistant durability to protect against dust and water (IP55).

Best Home Projector

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector | $2,901

As a wild card to the list, we wanted to throw in a TV alternative. Projectors can create a home theater experience unlike anything else and at a huge scale. The Epson Home Cinema can project to 120" or larger even. 4K resolution and with HDR, you can bring the movie theater life to your own home.