The Best Toys You Can Buy With Walmart+, Shipping Fees Begone

With giving season behind us, your kids are probably itching to spend their hard-earned cash and gift cards on a trinket Santa didn’t bring this year. Instead of going store in a fruitless search for the coolest toys any kiddo can appreciate, let Walmart lend a hand with your post-holiday shopping.

With Walmart+, you’ve got a good selection of goodies to fill your cart, whether you’ve got a little Baby Yoda fan wishing for some fun with their favorite Star Wars character or a Mario Kart fanatic ready to pretend they’re racing around the track. Stock up on everything you need without ever leaving your home—or worrying about shipping fees and order minimums! Serve up some smiles this year with free next-day and two-day shipping* on items from Walmart.com — no order minimum required. Check out just some of the toys ripe for eating into grandma’s checking account below.

This cuddly version of Monopoly is based on The Mandalorian, but little “Baby Yoda” AKA The Child steals the show. Play tones include the little tyke in various poses, like drinking soup or eating frogs, just like in the show. Players will travel around the board buying and trying items from its adventures for an adorable time based on the tiny green alien everyone loves. Walmart can make getting this to your own little Baby Yoda a cinch—and you won’t have to leave the planet to make it happen.

Every child loves making up stories about the little people in their dollhouses. Gift a fun, funky variation on the classic toy and let the kids’ imagination run wild. It comes with a three-person family, their car, and several accessories to make playing house a cinch. It also features three stories to explore and even a working garage and elevator. Walmart+ makes it simple for your little ones to play house by getting this house into your house in the blink of an eye.

Pick up this classic toddler toy for the tots on your list so they can scoot around the room making a scene. As your little one moves around the housewith this iconic corn popper push toy, colorful balls pop around in the clear plastic sphere. They’ll be delighted with the popping action and you’ll be helping your child to learn about how cause and effect works. All this, and you don’t even have to leave your home to pick it up.



It’s always fun to pull off tricks with small race cars. This Little People Launch & Loop Raceway offers plenty of ways to launch cars, zooming down multiple tracks simultaneously. They can go down a track, follow a spiral track, or jump over a ramp. When playtime is over, you can store the cars in the playset itself and purchase additional Wheelies vehicles later on for even more fun. Walmart+ means this fun little set of cars can zip straight to your home with no added fees.



Nurture your tot’s creative side with this colorful Mega Bloks set. This Big Building Bag comes with 80 colorful blocks in a variety of shapes. They’re great for little hands and fit together easily for disassembling later. See what your kids can cook up or hang out with them and see who can put together the coolest creations. Plus, it all packs up into the included storage back for minimal messiness.

