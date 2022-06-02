Top Product: La Roche-Posay Body & Face Sunscreen SPF 100| $27 | Ulta

Summer is here and you should be wearing some form of protection from the sun. We know that the hottest part of the day is between 11 am and 2 pm, so you better glob it on if you have to be out during that time. Drink lots of water and reapply whatever you wear every two hours. I put this round-up together of a few I’ve tested and loved, so let’s keep the lobster burns at bay for 2022.

Yes, I love La Roche-Posay, and their entire sunscreen line is tops. This is an SPF 100 for those who go outside for ten minutes and return pink. This is also for anyone who has gotten sunburned on an overcast day. La Roche-Posay products are great for sensitive skin and won’t clog your pores, so feel free to apply this all over the face. This is formulated with specific antioxidants to protect against all types of UV rays. This absorbs right into your skin, won’t dry you out, and is still sheer enough to apply makeup on top off. You will never want to use any other sunscreen after this one.

If you’re someone who just doesn’t like heavy layers and is looking for more breathable coverage Larkly Mineral Powder Sunscreen (SPF 30) might be for you. Aside from being really cute in its little container and twist-up brush, it is incredibly effective. Brush on as much or as little as you desire on your face or arms. It blends in beautifully with all skin tones and even gives a bit of a glow. Offering broad-spectrum protection it is even infused with antioxidant-rich botanicals. You also don’t have to worry about appearing greasy with it being a powder, in fact, it kind of helps curb that. Larkly is easy and safe to brush on fussy kids too. It was developed by moms after all. Reapplying throughout the day is easy and the container is small and compact to fit in a bag or purse.

I wore this over Memorial Day Weekend to test and was pleasantly surprised. Zealios’ Reef Safe Sun Barrier Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Zinc Sunscreen was developed for athletes who need a little extra protection in the sun. It’s designed to keep you safe while you sweat or hit the waves up to 80 minutes after applying. Speaking of which, it absorbed super fast thanks to Dry-Touch technology and finishes matte. There is no discernable scent so if you are averse to strong smells this is a great pick. Work out in the sunshine in peace knowing you are protected and can still break a sweat. It glides on like lotion and never got greasy even with my oily t-zone. Grab this for your next hike or boat trip.

If you plan on spending a lot of your time in the ocean or pool, you need something to hold up against the splish and the splash. EltaMD UV Sport Waterproof SPF 50 is that. EltaMD is another spectacular brand for skincare, so of course, they make an excellent sunscreen. This is full of Vitamin E to protect against nasty elements that add to aging and Zinc Oxide to fight off additional damage from UVA and UVB rays. This goes on smooth and sinks into the skin, whether dry or wet. Expect this to be completely water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. This is fine because remember that standard reapplication is every two hours. I’d also recommend this one for athletes who like to train outside too. This being water-resistant means no gross sweat dripping into your eyes while you’re focusing on those gains.

Sometimes you want a little something extra, Attitude’s Tropical Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum is it. This has a light and refreshing coconut scent. It smells really good actually. I tested this and kept smelling my arm throughout the day. Shielding you from both UVA and UVB rays this groovy tube is SPF 30. Attitude wants both you and the environment happy, so everything is formulated with non-nano zinc oxide and plant/mineral-based ingredients. Plus the company keeps its products sustainable and biodegradable. Attitude is also reef-friendly, this means each item is produced without ingredients that could be harmful to ocean dwellers and other marine life.

Anessa makes really amazing products and is a great K-Beauty brand. This Milk Sunscreen is actually one of their best-reviewed items. As Pokemon love hasn’t wanned, the company saw an opportunity to take their top seller and give it a pocket monster makeover. Grab Eevee, Pikachu, or Squirtel. It’s still the same smooth, waterproof UV protector inside, just adorable on the outside now. This has an SPF of 50 and works beautifully under your makeup as it melts in and isn’t sticky. And because Anessa is an excellent skincare company, this is made to be gentle and easy to take off. But if you like to coordinate your fandom with your summer activities, grab one of these.

Some puppers are sensitive fur babies and need help from the sun too. Hairless dogs for sure need extra protection, but dogs with thin fur or even those who are all white can benefit. I have a mostly white Jack Russell and have heard stories of the all-white terriers getting little sunburns in the summer. When I asked about the best brand, this one from Warren London was highly recommended. This pooch sunscreen sprays for convenience, and it’s easy to rub all around where the good boys need it. It helps moisturize dry spots with all-natural aloe vera and can even prevent and relieve itchy skin. It dries in a few seconds and won’t leave their fur oily but will help them keep UV safe. It’s also totally okay in case they lick their fur after application.

Kinship released this sunscreen a few months ago, and beauty gurus were very impressed. I’ve tried one of the cleansers, so I imagined this would follow the same way of being made with all-natural/vegan items and be dermatologist-approved. The Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 32 is strong while still being extremely gentle. This is a mineral sunscreen for those with fussy skin that breaks out easily or has acne or blemishes. It’s lightweight to let your skin breathe even with Zinc Oxide, Turmeric, and Kinbiome as its main ingredients. These will guard against UVA/UVB rays and even has blue light protection. Also, if you like to support cruelty-free brands that are sustainable and into recycling, Kinship is a good fit.