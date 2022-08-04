Following the merger between Discovery and Warner Bros., HBO Max has some dark days ahead. Yesterday it was reported that the nearly-finished $90 million DC Batgirl film will not be released. Several original films in the HBO Max catalog such as Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle have been quietly removed from the service. And now it’s expected there will be significant layoffs and a stop to many if not all scripted shows in the near future.



This is a shot to the heart of the consumer. The consensus is HBO Max is the best value streaming service with its large variety of high-quality original content. That reputation is now in jeopardy as the future of our favorite shows becomes uncertain.

With that in mind, we wanted to highlight some of the other streaming services out there with some show recommendations that are worth checking out. And I wouldn’t worry about ones from Disney or Amazon going away given the mega giants they are. Yay capitalism!

If you haven’t been watching The Boys, you are missing out, my friend. With Marvel having taken over in the last decade, Amazon Prime has the answer to our superhero fatigue—showing the world what it would be like if superheroes were real. The answer is they’d be dimwitted celebrities owned by a mage corporation and it’d be fucking terrifying.

With clear inspirations from Lost, Showtime’s new show Yellowjackets puts its own spin on the trope of passengers of a plane crash needing to survive in a deserted wilderness. A girls soccer team crash lands in the woods on their way to a championship game during the 1990s. Half the story shows the events that unfolded back then while the other half follows surviving members of the team now adults in the present uncovering a conspiracy tied back to the darkest year of their lives.

From the creators of American Vandal comes a new mockumentary series in Paramount+’s Players. This time we follow a fictional League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship. While poking plenty of fun, the show also manages to be a love letter to video games and their recent booming competitive landscape. The writers have a knack for creating abrasive dumbasses who become sympathetic and endearing.

This dramatic comedy series shows off two comedic powerhouses in Steve Martin and Martin Short proving they’ve still got their chops. You may think the grouping of these two legends with Selena Gomez is a strange choice, but she absolutely keeps up and I couldn’t imagine it with anyone else in the role. It follows three neighbors united by their love for true crime podcasts starting their own following a murder having taken place in the apartment building they occupy.