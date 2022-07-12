Prime Day has a ton of toy and collectibles on sale, ranging from LEGO sets you’ll want to display to adorable friends. We’ve picked the most intriguing toy deals for Prime Day, but mostly we picked the best items for grown-ups who love collecting stuff and hosting board game nights.



Funko Pop!: Pokemon - Squirtle | $12 | 20% Off

Fortnite Hasbro Victory Royale Series Jules | $39 | 13% Off

LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle | $23 | 44% Off

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) Premium Electronic Helmet | $88 | 30% Off

Star Wars The Child Plush Toy | $15| 60% Off

Ticket to Ride Europe Board Game | $31 |48% Off



There are a lot of Star Wars collectibles on sale, but we’ve never seen that Boba Fett helmet discounted that much. It’s the Mandalorian version, so perfect to display with our friend Grogu (aka The Child, or “Baby Yoda” to your mom).