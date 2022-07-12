Well, folks, Prime Day is here which means it’s a terrific time to upgrade your techy computer stuff whether that means replacing your monitor, a new mouse or keyboard, or even just an entirely new laptop outright. We’ve gathered some of the best options to help start your day of unregulated spending.

Acer Aspire 5 Laptop (15.6”) | $750

Acer Swift 3 (14”) | $800 | 15% Off

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming Laptop (15.6”) | $2000

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless Mouse | $70 | 36% Off

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (2-Pack) | $100 | 23% Off

Sceptre Curved Gaming Monitor (30”) | $235 | 10% Off

Roccat Vulcan Pro PC Gaming Keyboard | $110 | 31% Off

Drop Alt Mechanical Keyboard | $187 | 15% Off

Curved monitors are one of those jumps that once you take, you won’t want to go back. The 30” curved monitor for Spectre is ultra-slim and displays 1080p with a refresh rate of 200Hz. That’s a nice 10% off. In the market for a mechanical keyboard? The Drop Alt is 15% off. This minimalist RGB keyboard comes with the Cherry MX Brown switches which will clack with a tactile bump which feels great for both gaming and typing. And if you’re looking to game on the go with a solid laptop, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 is an ultra-slim option packing a GeForce RTX 3080 with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and displays 1440p with a refresh rate of 165hz. That’s going for just $2,000 today.



