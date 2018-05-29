Photo: Fellow

Gooseneck kettles, digital and stovetop, are nothing new, but for years they were almost certainly the ugliest thing in your kitchen. Fellow changed that with their original Stagg, and then removed its stovetop limitation with the Stagg EKG. The EKG+ makes the best a little better, with app integration and connectivity with some of the best adjacent coffee products around.

In addition to remote operation and a recipe function, the EKG+ can work in tandem with Acaia coffee scales and Baratza’s Sette 270W grinder (coverage incoming on both). As cool, responsive, and low impact as the app is, you probably don’t need it. Most people will be totally happy with the base model Stagg EKG. Save your fifty bucks, or even more if you’re fine with stovetop, and buy some great coffee.