The Best PC Gaming Controllers We Recommend in 2025

Mouse and keyboard are the de facto way for many folks to play PC games. It makes sense in a lot of cases. Real-time strategy games like Age of Empires or MOBAs like League of Legends just don't really work on a controller. First-person games, though, can go either way, with some preferring the precision of a mouse while others like the feel of having a gamepad in hand. Where mouse and keyboard just doesn't make sense to me is platformers. Maybe that's just my own biases having grown up on the Super Nintendo, but I've got a friend now who's playing through Hollow Knight: Silksong on his keyboard, and it breaks my brain to even think about that. A controller is simply the best way to play that game and games like it.

If you're on the hunt for a new controller to use while PC gaming, hunt no longer. Here are some of our suggestions for the best PC controller, some of which are even on sale.

Xbox Wireless Controller First-party is never a bad idea when it comes to hardware. The Xbox controller has hardly changed over the last couple of console generations, and that's because it's damn-near perfect already. The latest of which now has textured grips and customizable buttons. Right now, it's even $15 off.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller This is the Xbox controller's cooler, older brother. Everything you'd expect from the core controller, but this has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, hair-trigger locks, and just a heftier build quality to it. Save your settings between three custom profiles. It's currently on sale for $19 off.

8Bitdo Ultimate Controller 8BitDo is my favorite way to play any retro or retro-inspired games, especially 2D platformers. The d-pad is simply unmatched on controllers from any other manufacturer. It's also got a couple of back paddle buttons which can be customized to different inputs. At the time of writing, it's $20 off.

GameSir G7 Pro Controller This controller gives the Xbox brand a run for its money. Reliable Hall-effect triggers and analog sticks, back buttons, a built-in gyroscope for motion-controlled aiming, and an included charging station at this price point make this the controller to beat for your everyday gaming.

GameSir Nova Lite Controller If you're not looking to spend much on a solid PC controller, you don't have to. The Nova Lite from GameSir comes in at just $25 and even utilizes Hall-effect sticks.

Razer Wolverine V3 Controller Designed for esports, the controller that can give you the competitive edge is the Razer Wolverine V3. Its speed, control, and 8-way floating d-pad make it the best way to play fighting games like Street Fighter or Tekken.