The Best Organizers For Your Clothing, Accessories, and Grooming Stuff

Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.

I think I might like organizing the contents of my closet even more than I enjoy buying the things that then need to be organized.



You can have a wardrobe full of garbage clothes (though of course, I hope you don’t), and as long as everything’s hung with matching hangers, they’ll look...okay! The same applies to your accessories and grooming stuff. Even the worst colognes pass the figurative smell test when grouped together on your dresser atop a nice-looking decorative tray.

Advertisement

Below, a list of the most stylish and affordable clothes and accessories organizers you can find on Amazon:

Best Clothing Organizers

Joy Mangano Suit/Shirt Huggable Hangers Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Literally the least you can do when it comes to organizing your clothes is to replace all your old, un-coordinated hangers with a matching set. It’s one of those small indulgences that make a surprisingly substantial impact on your state of mind. Like writing with good pens, or upgrading to proper Tupperware after years of relying on old takeout containers for your leftovers.

These hangers, from home shopping magnate Joy Mangano, run you less than twenty dollars for a 24-pack, while their slim silhouette will free up more space in your closet.

Advertisement

Simple Houseware Drawer Organizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If I learned anything from bingeing Marie Kondo’s Netflix show, it’s that the contents of your drawers should be arranged so that every item is always viewable. Nowhere has that changed the way I get dressed more than my underwear drawer. There were socks I hadn’t worn in months simply because I hadn’t seen them buried under other stuff!

Along with Kondo’s signature folding technique, you’ll be well on your way to wardrobe nirvana with this set of bins that help you prop up and separate your underwear, ties, socks, and more.

Advertisement

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Plastic bins stuffed under a bed gives me flashbacks to college, when you’d raise your twin bed up onto those clunky risers to fit snacks and who-knows-what-else in your dorm room.

These linen-like, zippered organizers provide a more grown-up alternative, with clear windows and handles that look better when peeking out from under a bedskirt.

Advertisement

Lifewit 90L Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

You know you’re dealing with heavy-duty organizers when the sizes are measured in liters.

These organizers keep your off-season clothes protected when it comes time to store them away in a linen closet or up in the attic. Two-way stainless steel zippers slide along the closure easily even when the bags are really (we’re talking, really) full.

Advertisement

Best Shoe Organizer

Advertisement

Ironland Clear Plastic Stackable Shoe Box Storage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

While too many guys mistake their sneaker collection as a suitable substitute for home decor, I know that’s not you! Even in a closet, though, this shoe storage system looks pretty damn good. The set of stackable shoe boxes come with a clear door so you can easily see your collection without wasting extra space on closet shelves.

Advertisement

Best Coat Rack Alternative

Felidio Natural Wood, Wall-Mounted Coat Hooks Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

These sturdy natural wood hooks are a stylish alternative to your overburdened coat rack. Each wall-mounted hanger holds up to 30 pounds, and you can choose between beech wood and black walnut for a personalized feel.

Advertisement

Best Accessories and Grooming Organizers

Socosy Ceramic Jewelry Tray, $10

Socosy Ceramic Jewelry Tray Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Having a dedicated tray or dish for your watch, jewelry, and loose change feels like something Matthew McConoughey’s character in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days would have had in his super suave, ad exec NYC apartment. It’s just one of those cool, sophisticated, grown-up touches that is like ASMR for closet organizing.

Advertisement

iDesign 3-Drawer Plastic Vanity Organizer Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If your bathroom cabinet can’t hold all your “getting ready in the morning” stuff (and hey, no shame!), a plastic organizer will keep things at arm’s reach while also staying un-messy.