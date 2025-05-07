The Best Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Will Make Her Say "You Are My Favorite Child"

Mother’s Day is this Sunday. Have you managed to snag a gift for your mom yet? It’s not too late. Don’t pass on this special occasion to celebrate and appreciate the unwavering love and support that mothers provide.

Finding the perfect gift can be a delightful way to show your gratitude. Consider her interests and hobbies; a personalized touch will always be cherished. If she enjoys gardening, a beautiful plant or bouquet could be ideal. For moms who revel in relaxation, luxurious massage essentials or cozy robes can create a serene experience. Jewelry is a timeless choice; a delicate set of earrings of your or her birthstone can symbolize your enduring bond.

Ultimately, the best gift reflects thoughtfulness and love, making Mother’s Day truly special. It will also permanently mark you as her favorite among your siblings.

Help mom keep her hair looking stunning. This Dyson hair dryer is designed to prevent extreme heat damage and protect her hair’s natural shine. It comes with attachments that connect magnetically so they can be swapped out with ease. The motor is in the handle, giving the hair dryer a more lightweight and balanced feel.

Sometimes it’s best to stick with the classics. Any mother would be delighted to see their child bring them flowers. UrbanStems has a variety of assorted bouquets from roses to peonies to sunflowers and more. They all have a one-day turnaround, so you can ensure they’ll arrive before the weekend. Plus, you can save 25% when you use the Mother’s Day promo code MOTHERENERGY.

The downsides of gifting a bouquet of flowers is they eventually wither away. Your love for your mother will never wither, so why not get a gift that won’t either? These lovely earrings from Uncommon Goods are available with every birth month’s flowers. Mom born in August? Get her some yellow corn poppy earrings. June? Go with the classic rose.

Therabody’s SmartGoggles provide a soothing vibration along with heat and massage therapy. They can boost Mom’s sleep quality so when it’s bedtime, she can finally relax and let her stresses go.

A mother’s job is a stressful one. Treat her to the chance to relax and turn off the world around her for a moment. The Loop Quiet 2 Plus earplugs can muffle distractions around her, making traveling for the holidays less stressful by reducing sensory overload on the plane.

Make Mom feel as beautiful as can be. Madewell has some of the best style of any apparel and accessories, with great bang for your buck. The bandana balances a stunning burgandy tone mixed in with bright yellows, greens, and pinks. Plus right now you can save 20% when using the promo code SPRING20.

Mom has likely accumulated a ton of nice jewelry over the years—heck, maybe even from you on prior Mother’s Days. Help her keep them all in tip-top shape with the Soaq ultrasonic cleaner. It’s a one-of-a-kind cleaner designed to leave your jewelry, retainers, and cosmetic tools looking sparkly and clean at a microscopic level.

One of the coolest collections LEGO has across its whole catalogue are the lovely bouquets. The botanical collection really shows LEGO is for everyone. These flowers will last forever, just like your love for Mom. They can even provide a fun afternoon activity for the two of you as you build the set together.

You can never have enough bags, and that goes double for moms. This nylon crescent bag is casual and fun, but most of all, practical. It comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns, and best of all, it’s machine washable.

Who doesn’t love a good throw blanket? This woven bed throw is oversized for multiple people to fit under, turning any cold-weather night into a cozy evening. It’s available in a handful of color schemes to best match Mom’s current bedding, including dark gray, warm brown, and natural.

There’s nothing quite as comfortable as a plush robe. Stepping out of a hot shower and then wrapping yourself in a spa-worthy softness might be exactly what Mom needs. The only danger is that she might find herself cutting her morning routine short as she shifts into cozy mode, just sitting down in this irresistibly indulgent plush coverup, browsing Facebook endlessly.

A good pair of slippers can change your life. Bombas is one of the best brands when it comes to things you put on your feet, and its slippers are no different. They’re soft, warm, and fluffy thanks to the sherpa on the inside and out. Plus the rubberized sole means you can step outside quickly to get the mail or take out the trash without having to change into real shoes.

If your mother is the chef of the family, she will always appreciate so new, quality cookware. Our Place has an astonishing ceramic pan in beautiful tones that pop. They’re nonstick and oven safe up to 450°F. Available in up to 12.5", it’s perfect for batch cooking or hosting family dinners.

Cookies are a perfect gift for literally every occasion. Gold Belly has a special Mother’s Day assortment that comes in a tin with cute illustrations. This thing is just begging to be filled with sewing supplies. Choose between 12 different assortments of flavors, from your classic chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin to walnut to lemon.

Help bring out Mom’s artistic side. Kuretake has a lovely Japanese watercolor set containing 36 different colors. It has a blank chart inside the lid that can be used to make swatches to see how each looks on paper. Pans are the perfect size for loading onto a brush.