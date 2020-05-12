The Best Herb and Produce Keepers for Every Fridge

Image : Angèle Kamp

True story: Herb keepers are one of those things I always eyed, but never pulled the trigger on but recently, I’ve been rethinking that. Grocery shopping less and cooking more means that getting the most out of fresh herbs, greens, and other produce is more of a priority than ever before, so it’s easier to justify throwing money at a product designed to extend their life.

With that said, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of ways to make delicate greenery last longer in the fridge without a specialty product. But, in my own life, I’m ready to level up from the paper towel and plastic bag thing — it’s wasteful, and kind of a pain, and also I like being able to see what I’ve got. So! Herb keeper time it is. Are you in the same boat? Here are five options in a range of styles, sizes, and price-points.

Divided Rectangular Storage: Cole + Mason Fresh Herb Keeper

This rectangular herb keeper has removable dividers, so you can store multiple varieties separate of one another, or one big bunch. The size will fit in most refrigerator doors, and the clear lid flips up for easy access.

A Larger Option: Novart Extra Large Glass Herb Keeper

If you regularly store A LOT of herbs or salad greens, an extra-large model is what you’ll want. This tubular herb preserver is 11" tall, with a diameter of 4.7"— it will fit in most refrigerator doors, but be sure to measure first to make sure it will fit in your fridge in a way that works for you.

A Multi-Use Container Set: Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver

A more flexible produce preserver will probably be the best choice for most people — why limit your specialty fridge storage products to just herbs and lettuces?!? This set of three produce savers includes two large (~17 cups) and one medium (~6 cups) sized vented storage containers with lids, and can hold everything from herbs and greens to tomatoes and berries.

A Budget Pick: Honey Can Do Glass Herb Preserver

The Honey Can Do preserver was recommended by a reader, and it’s a great, low-cost option. It’s a medium-sized (5" x 5" x 10.4") tube-shaped glass keeper that can fit in most refrigerator doors.

A Collapsible Space-Saver: Prepworks Collapsible Produce Keeper

If space is at a premium, this collapsible produce keeper is for you: It can collapse fully when not in use, and the accordion-style lid can be adjusted to be higher or lower depending on what’s being stored to minimize the amount of space the keeper takes up in your fridge.