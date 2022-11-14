A good gift can be a hard thing to manage, especially for tech-lovers. If you’re struggling but want to make sure you get one of the best gifts for tech junkies, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve got an eclectic selection to match a wide range of ages and preferences, so let’s dive in.

The Meta Quest 2 makes for an excellent gift because the world of virtual reality is consistently mind-altering, and it’s a hard thing to ever get bored of. This headset is completely wireless, is incredibly easy to use, has hand-tracking, and has access to a huge selection of incredible games both on the headset itself, and also thanks to the ability to link to a PC.

This Matatalab TaleBot Pro Coding Robot makes for a great gift for younger tech fans because it won’t just keep them entertained; it’ll teach them too. This cute little robot helps to teach kids about the basics of coding, is fun to play with, and is completely screen-free too.

This 2-in-1 Solar Charger And Lantern is the ideal gift for those who love their tech, but also like the outdoors. This solar lantern runs on the power of the sun, but it can also be sued to charge your devices in a pinch, making it perfect for camping, or just as a backup in the car.



This Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker is a cool little trinket for those who like artwork alongside music, and probably gaming too. This pixel art speaker can display different bits of artwork on its 3.55-inch screen, can play music, and is a useful time-killer in a pinch.

This CheetahTALK Plus Language Translator makes for an incredible gift for those who love to travel. This device can do two-way translation of 73 different languages in real-time to help you communicate no matter where you are, and maybe even learn the language.