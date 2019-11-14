The Best Fixtures for Your Grow Lights

Gear, expert tips, and general wisdom from a seasoned apartment recluse who's made it into a living. Let out your inner hermit—or rather, don't.

If you’re reading this, it may be because of my writeup on how bisexual lighting can help you grow an indoor jungle.



You know which bulbs to get for your plants, but you don’t want to stick them in your normal lamps because:

1. It would make your house look like an eternal instagram popup or giant tanning bed, and

2. You are not a crazy person who lights their home exclusively with gooseneck lamps that are easy to aim.

This is fine. Good, even. Just get some simple work lights.

The Basic Work Light

Every home should have a few of these workhorses anyway. Basic, inexpensive, endlessly versatile. I have like 15. They blend pretty well in my rustic apartment, but if you have a sleek, minimalist home you might want to go with.

The Fancy Work Light

A fusion between a modern pendant light & a classic work light, this fella has a tasteful, matte black finish and a switch on the cord instead of on the base. The shade isn’t quite as reflective as aluminum, but it does the job and looks sexy doing it.

The Tiny Work Light

Tiny! Lower profile than the regular ones, but still more reflective (and therefore efficient) than the fancy ones. I use these for aiming at single plants, when I don’t need the coverage that a larger reflector provides. NOTE: the 100W plant bulbs stick out past the reflector on these, so I’d only use tiny work lights with the smaller plant bulbs (28w and 50w).

Just The Cord

Finally, if you want to DIY it completely, just get a nice looking fabric pendant fixture like this one (which has a toggle switch). The way the LED bulbs are designed means they don’t need much shading anyway, because the light isn’t omnidirectional. You can also pair this with a shade from your favorite thrift/junk store!

