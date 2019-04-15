Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably own a USB battery pack. Hell, you probably own several. But precious few have charging cables built in, and without one, your battery is just an expensive paperweight.



The 3' long cable that came with your phone wasn’t really designed to slip into your pocket, but if you carry keys with you, there are a bunch of great options that you can clip onto your keychain for any on-the-go charging emergencies.

Most Unique

Photo: Amazon

Native Union Key Cable

Native Union’s iconic yarn ball-style charging cable also comes in keychain form. The braided cable comes wrapped up in a decorative knot that will look right at home on larger key rings, and it also includes a lifetime warranty, which is particularly useful on a cable that will take a lot of abuse going in and out of your pocket every day. (Lightning | MicroUSB | USB-C)



Sleekest

Photo: Amazon

inCharge

This 1.5" cable is one of the smallest on the market, and folds over an included keyring, securing to itself with built-in magnets. Since it’s so small and has no true locking mechanism, this one could be a bit easier to lose without realizing, but that’s a small price to pay for something so sleek. (Lightning | MicroUSB | USB-C)



Least Likely to Lose

Photo: Amazon

Skiva Cord2Go

Skiva’s Cord2Go is what you might call “over-designed.” But hiding the connectors and cables inside a plastic housing means the delicate parts are less vulnerable, and less likely to get caught when you pull your keys out of a tight pocket. It’s also roughly the size and thickness of a key, and is designed in such a way that it should be essentially impossible to lose. (Lightning | MicroUSB)

