The Best Black Friday Clothing & Lifestyle Deals [Updating]

Stay caught up on all the best Black Friday deals from around the web, as curated by The Inventory's deal spotters.

If you wear clothes, there are deals for you to take advantage of this Black Friday. We’ll be collecting our favorite clothing & lifestyle sales below, including apparel, cosmetics, grooming essentials, outdoor gear, and fitness & health products. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.

Looking for the rest of our Black Friday coverage?

50% Off Clearance Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It might not be Clear the Rack, but 13,000 clearance items are an extra 50% off at Nordstrom Rack right now. No coupon code necessary! Run before everything sells out from the Clearance section at Nordstrom Rack while they are 50% off.



Black Friday Sale Photo : Zappos

Black Friday sales have officially landed! Right now, over 100,000 styles are on sale at Zappos right now. Even more styles will be added on Friday when it is officially Black Friday. But we think 100,000 is plenty to search through now! If someone you love has UGG boots on their list, the UGG Purl Strap Boot is 50% off. You can also get a pair of men’s ECCO Soft Retro Sneakers for $55.



Black Friday deals have landed at J. Crew Factory! Right now, you can score 60% off sitewide, plus 60% off clearance. Get your Christmas party outfits squared away for some great low prices. You can get the extra percent off when you use promo code YAYDEALS at checkout.



Black Friday Offer Photo : Menlo Club

Looking to refresh your wardrobe ahead of the new year? Change up your style with a subscription to Menlo Club. You can get your first regular package for $20 and your first seasonal package for $30 when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout (BlackFridayTB might be needed for the seasonal package). That’s a savings of $40 and $45, respectively. This promo lasts all the way through Cyber Monday, 12/2.



ProForm Performance 600i Treadmill Image : Amazon

Kick your fitness goals into high gear this coming year with this ProForm Performance 600i treadmill that is now only $500.



Instead of fighting the crowds in over-packed gyms, set up your own ProForm at your home. The treadmill features a 10-inch smart HD touch screen, 50 onboard workouts, two hand grip heart rate sensors, it can go up to 10mph, incline up to 10% and its SpaceSaver design makes it easy to lift and fold up.

Take advantage of this Black Friday price while it lasts and get a head start on your fitness goals.

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

One of the best ways to hold yourself to your fitness goals? Track your activity for full accountability. The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS running watch helps by monitoring not only steps but also calories, heart rate, and sleep quality.



Its most runner-friendly features include GPS and GLONASS compatibility, downloadable training plans, and the ability to calculate run times for various distances. Like other activity trackers, the Forerunner 235 is compatible with iOS and Android Devices so you can control music and receive smart notifications on your wrist.

This smartwatch very rarely drops below $200, making this Best Buy sale a good buy. Grab one before the price goes back up to $200+.

Looking for an incredibly stylish look for the upcoming holiday season? Look no further as Huckberry has you covered with their Black Friday sale. Ranging from bath bundles, field jackets, flannel shirts and some very cool looking watches, there’s something here for you or a friend with very good taste.



A quick glance will show us the everyday Mission Rover - 43 travel bag is discounted to $111. Yes, the bag is pricey, but it’s not very common to see a solid bag that’s both functional and stylish. On the other hand, the incredibly stylish Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket is seeing a $70 drop, a must-have if you’re big fan of darker colors in your wardrobe.

There’s a lot to check out here. Make sure you visit the sale page to see if there’s anything to your liking. Make sure you get in quick and early as all the good stuff tends to sell out early.

Calvin Klein Underwear Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

In desperate need of some new underwear? Amazon has answered the call. You can stock up and film your own weird “My Calvins” commercial when you shop the Calvin Klein Underwear Gold Box on Amazon.



And just remember, as this is a Gold Box sale, these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Freshen up your skincare routine this winter with this Black Friday deal at Murad. Right now, you can take 25% off your order sitewide, including cult classics like the Revitalixir Recovery Serum and Shield Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum.



All orders include free shipping and you can get a full-size Prebiotic Multimist when you place an order over $150.

Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself to these beauty favorites or spread the cheer with some stocking stuffers.

35% Off Sitewide Graphic : Tercius Bufete

BioLite just kicked off its Black Friday sale, with something for every tech-loving outdoor enthusiast. (There are dozens of us... DOZENS!)



Starting today and through Cyber Monday, adventurers can save up to 35% off site-wide. If you missed REI’s Gear Up Get Out sale, this is an excellent option to make up for lost time.

Whether you want to pick up their fancy Fire Pit Climate Neutral for your next camping trip, or a new headlamp for your early morning jogs, this sale has you covered. While these discounts run for a considerable amount of time, there’s limited stock so make sure to get yours as soon as possible.

Chrome Industries makes some of the coolest bags you can own and right now you can save big on bags, shirts, shorts and other gear during their Black Friday sale. Starting on Thanksgiving, you can save 25% off regularly priced items and up to 40% off sale items.



Of course, there’s a lot to choose from, so make sure to go to the main deal page for all of your options.

Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

Samsung intentionally took a no-frills approach to the Galaxy Fit activity tracker so users can find their fitness stats at a glance and get going. The slim, water-resistant smartwatch tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep, all while syncing to most Apple and Android devices.



Today, you can grab the monitor just $80 at Best Buy. Although we recently (and briefly) saw this drop to $59 at B&H and Amazon, this is a solid deal for anyone looking to kickstart a workout routine.

Coalatree, maker of some of our favorite eco-friendly outdoor gear, is currently offering up to 50% off goods throughout its store. If you spend over $75, though, Coalatree will throw in a free hammock. Not a bad way to gear up for your post-holiday excursions.

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Lulus

Thanksgiving might be days away, but we’ve been thinking about Christmas for weeks now. If you need a fancy dress (or jumpsuit) to wear to your holiday party, you’re in luck. To celebrate Black Friday, Lulus has already launched its big sale. Right now, you can get 25% Off Sitewide when you use promo code FRIDAY25. That’s 25% off full-price items and sale items as well, which means some sale items will actually be up to 90% off the original total.



