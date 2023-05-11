Since the launch of the Steam Deck, it was only inevitable that other third parties would enter the sphere of PG gaming in a handheld format. It came as no surprise that Asus would throw its hat into the race and that’s exactly what they’re doing with the ROG Ally. This 7" gaming handheld is capable of 120Hz and FHD resolution. Tech journalists who have been lucky enough to get their hands on one have been singing nothing but praise as far as performance goes. So long as you are okay with the $700 price tag, the Asus ROG Ally is shaping up to be the best way to have PC gaming in the palm of your hand.

Pre-orders are available for the Asus ROG Ally as of today. Get yourself one for $700. The PC gaming handheld is expected to release on June 6, 2023.