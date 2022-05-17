AnkerMake M5 3D Printer | $629 | Kickstarter



3D printing is the exciting new (kinda new) hobby just waiting for you to jump in. Anker is throwing their hat in the race with their new brand all about 3D printing—AnkerMake. It’s launching its de but 3D printer through Kickstarter and it’s packing some pretty cool bells and whistles. For one, you’ll also be able to track the progress of your print in real-time with the onboard camera via a companion app. The Kickstarter page touts the printer being able to print 5 times faster. Faster than what? I don’t know, I can’t for the life of me find what it’s referring to but I guess it’s faster than something. You can back the AnkerMake M5 3D printer for as low as $629. This is a $130 discount from what it will retail for post-launch.

If you’re curious about what it’s like jumping into 3D printing with no prior knowledge of the hobby, I wrote about my experience as a complete novice trying it for the first time.